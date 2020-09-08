Asante Kotoko Confirms participation in 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

Share this with more people!

Asante Kotoko has confirmed their participation in the 2020/21 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League competition.

This was contained in a letter dated September 07, 2020, signed by Nana Yaw Amponsah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club and sent to the GFA.

It was in response to a letter sent to the club on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 by the GFA for them to confirm their engagement in next season’s CAF inter Club competition.

The Porcupine Warriors represented Ghana in the same competition in the 2019/2020 season and has been given the chance to compete again, following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 domestic football season.

Asante Kotoko played in the CAF Champions League last year after winning the NC Tier One competition.

The club is expected to go through the mandatory Club licensing process as set out in the GFA and CAF Club licensing regulations.

Engagement and registration for the 2020/2021 CAF interclub competition was opened on September 01, 2020 and will be closed on October 20, 2020.

Source: GNA