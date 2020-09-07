Home / Insurance / NHIS says it’s paid GH¢915m claims to service providers

NHIS says it’s paid GH¢915m claims to service providers

19 seconds ago Insurance Leave a comment

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid GH¢915 million claims from January to August 2020 to service providers.

In the order of payments, a total of 4,292 service providers comprising 2,993 public health facilities, 1,038 private health facilities, 228 mission health facilities and 33 quasi-government health facilities have been paid.

This was in a statement by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the public health facilities received GH¢491,386,957.09 representing 57.3 per cent, while the private service providers were paid GH¢254,873,282.36, 28.7 per cent.

The statement said mission health facilities received GH¢151,747,098.00 representing 16.6 per cent, while quasi-government service providers got GH¢17,705,908.36, representing 1.9 per cent.

The total National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) facility breakdown under primary care is 353 hospitals, representing eight per cent, 21 polyclinics (zero per cent), 172 pharmacies (four per cent), 143 maternity homes (three per cent), 68 laboratories (two per cent), 726 health centres (17 per cent), 51 diagnostic centres (one per cent), 376 clinics (nine per cent) and 30 chemical shops (one per cent).

It included; 32 Ultrasound centres (one per cent) and 2318 CHPS Compounds (54 per cent).

The Authority entreated NHIS Service Providers with enquiries regarding their claims to submit them to claimspayment@nhia.gov.GH for swift redress.

It also requested that all claims be submitted on time to enable the Authority to provide a quicker payment turnaround time.

Source: GNA

