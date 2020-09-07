Home / Politics / EC to start exhibition of provisional voters register September 18

EC to start exhibition of provisional voters register September 18

35 mins ago

The Electoral Commission has announced that it will undertake the Exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register nationwide from September 18 to 25.

A video advertisement produced by the Commission cited by the Ghana News Agency encouraged the electorate to visit the exhibition Centres to check their bio details including; the correct spelling of their names, right age, sex and hometowns

It said exhibition exercise would communicate to electorate their voting centre during December 7, General Election.

The announcement reminded the electorate that anti-COVID-19 safety precautionary measures such as wearing of facemask, hand washing, maintaining social distancing must be adhered to at all the centres.

It said the Commission would introduce an electronic shortcode 1422 to help the electorate who were unable to visit the exhibition centre to check their details.

Per the instructions, the electorate would be required to send their voter’s identification card number to the shortcode 1422 on all networks and their details would pop up.

It directed those with issues to visit their district offices for the corrections to be effected.

Source: GNA

