Two shot dead at Abossey Okai

Two persons have died in a shooting incident at Abossey Okai, Accra during the Ga Homowo celebration on Saturday.

A third person, who sustained an arm injury had been treated and discharged.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

She said on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at about 1640 hours, the Kaneshie Police received information that the Chief and people of Abossey Okai had organised their Homowo festival without notifying the Police.

She said whilst some customary rites were being performed, gun shots were heard outside which resulted in the injury of some persons who were sent to the hospital.

Police proceeded to the scene and after confirming the incident went to Sukura Community Hospital and the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital where victims were sent, she said.

DSP Tenge said the Hospital’s authorities confirmed that three persons were rushed in with gunshot wounds but two passed on whilst receiving treatment.

“The third victim sustained injury on his right arm. He had been treated and discharged.Investigations were ongoing,” she said.

Source: GNA