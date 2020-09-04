We respect court ruling but concerns remain – MTN

Share this with more people!

MTN Ghana says it respects the decision of the High Court on its (MTN) attempt to prevent the National Communications Authority (NCA) from implementing corrective regulations following the declaration of MTN as a Significant Market Power (SMP).

It, however, said “regretfully, our concerns remain unresolved,” in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

This is after MTN went to court to seek judicial review of what it called “procedural flaw” in declaring SMP, but the High Court required the Company to prove whether the NCA’s action was in breach of any law, which it could not, in the Court’s estimation.

MTN’s case was therefore dismissed, giving legal clearance to NCA to implement the regulations to correct the said imbalance in the telecom sector.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN said in the statement that it had taken note of the ruling and acknowledged the role of the NCA in promoting fair competition.

It said MTN Ghana had challenged on procedural grounds, the declaration by the NCA of MTN Ghana as SMP, arguing that the NCA’s decision did not meet the requirements of procedural fairness.

“Having had our day in court we will refrain from making further statements or comments on this matter at this time while we explore all available options and next steps in this process,” it added.

The statement reassured the Government, shareholders, and customers of MTN’s unwavering commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana.

It said the Company remained focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will keep customers, shareholders, and stakeholders abreast of any material development in this matter,” the statement said.

Source: GNA