Mahama promises to upgrade Wa into a Metropolis

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will upgrade the Wa Municipality unto a Metropolis.

This according to him will facilitate the speedy development of Wa town to befit its status as the capital of the Upper West Region.

Mr Mahama made the promise while addressing the Overlord of the Waala Kingdom, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV, and his sub chiefs at his palace on the first day of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He also promised to dualize the road from Bamahu to the Wa Airport and beyond to ensure free flow of traffic.

Former President Mahama said the next NDC government would also implement the $10 million infrastructure programme dubbed the “Big Push” which would see to massive investment in production, health, education, and water infrastructure among others, adding that the Kamba irrigation dam would be captured under it.

He noted that the NDC had long relations with the Upper West Region since it was created under its Founder Jerry John Rawlings in 1982, adding that since then every major development in the region happened under the various NDC administrations.

He mentioned the tarring of roads, the Wa Regional Hospital and polyclinics, expansion of educational facilities, the provision of potable water, the construction of Wa Airport, the ultramodern Regional library, and the expansion of infrastructure at the Wa campus of the University for Development (UDS) as few of the legacies of the NDC in the region.

On employment, he said the next NDC government would create 250,000 jobs every year for the next four years to address the challenge of youth unemployment in the country.

He said a free Primary Health Care programme would also be implemented to ensure every Ghanaian had access to quality health care at the level of the health centres, clinics and the Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds whether with or without health insurance card.

He clarified that the Free Primary Health Care programme would complement the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and not to replace it.

Mr Mahama said the NDC was honest and would not deceive Ghanaians, stressing that they promised only what they could deliver and therefore urged Ghanaians to reject political parties promising heaven on earth just for political power.

Former President Mahama was accompanied by Party Chairman, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the Campaign Manager, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, and the Wa Central Member of Parliament, Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo among other executives and party functionaries.

Source: GNA