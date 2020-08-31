Basic school, others reopen January 2021

Share this with more people!

Nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS one and SHS one students will go to school in January 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

However, JHS two and SHS two students will recommence classes on October 5, 2020.

Appropriate adjustments would be made to the curriculum “to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year,” the President said in his 16th update on measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday night.

“The relevant dispositions will also be made so that the presence, at the same time, in school of all streams of students, can occur in safety,” he added.

The President said the decision of the gradual reopening of all schools was taken by the Government after further consultations by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

He said he appreciated fully the inconvenience and the financial burden the continued stay at home of children had on parents and guardians.

“These are a necessary price to pay in our efforts to protect the lives of our children, as well as to limit and contain the spread of the virus in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, all final year students of SHS are still writing their final exit examinations, as announced in the 15th update of the President, while the JHS three students are billed to start their final papers on Monday September 14, to Friday, September 18.

Source: GNA