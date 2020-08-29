Ghana Health Service to organize two mass polio vaccination this year

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service is to organize two rounds of polio immunization this year to help eradicate the virus identified at 150 surveillance sites across the country.

The first immunization would run between 10 and 13 September and the second round between 8 and 10 October this year.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Health in-charge of Public Health, Dr Antobre Boateng at stakeholders meeting at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He said the two immunization programmes would help protect children aged day one to under five years from polio type two.

Dr Boateng said the health personnel would move from house to house and assured of strict adherence to the COVID-19 health protocols.

He appealed to the stakeholders to help mobilize parents to open their homes for the immunization exercise.

Mr Daniel Asamaning, the Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Expanded Programme of Immunization, said the oral immunization would be organized on house to house bases.

He said the campaign would hold in 11 regions out of the 16 regions because some regions had already undertaken the immunization exercise.

Ms Bridget Anim, Eastern Regional Health Communication Officer, called on stakeholders and politicians to help mobilize the people to ensure the success of the programme.

She appealed to the media to help motivate parents to support the campaign.

Source: GNA