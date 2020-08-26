Micro Small and Medium enterprises trained on e-waste

Share this with more people!

Electronic Waste Management in Ghana (E MAGIN), a project being implemented by the University of Cape Coast has organized a two-day training programme for selected Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs)

The training workshop is part of planned programmes to help these Enterprises formalise their activities as part of efforts to ensure a robust implementation of Ghana’s regulations on e-waste management.

A statement signed by Professor Mrs Rosemond Boohene, the Project Coordinator said the purpose of the training was to equip the MSMEs in e-waste business with skills that could enable them to manage their businesses as well as relate with their customers to attain sustainable business growth and also increase their profitability.

Participants were mainly drawn from MSMEs in the Greater Accra, Western, Eastern and Volta Regions of Ghana.

They include the Ashaiman Scrap Dealers Association, Ho and Koforidua Scrap Dealers Association, Koforidua Mobile Phone Repairers Association, National Air-conditioning Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA) and Ghana Electronic Services Technicians Association (GESTA) from the Greater Accra, Volta, and Eastern Regions respectively.

Professor Boohene, assured the participants of the E-MAGIN project’s readiness to help them grow their businesses.

She was also encouraged to practice the knowledge acquired from the training workshop to increase productivity and efficiency in their e-waste businesses.

Dr. Henry Fram Akplu, the main Facilitator for the workshop, underscored the need for MSMEs to move from informality to the adoption of formal business practices.

The formal business practices include planning, keeping proper records, using modern methods of marketing, and managing people.

E-MAGIN is a four-year project funded with a grant from the European Union to improve the management of electronic waste in Ghana.

The project is being implemented by the University of Cape Coast, Adelphi Research Germany, Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre, and City Waste Recycling Limited.

Source: GNA