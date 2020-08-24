Germans expect improved US relations with Europe if Biden wins

Share this with more people!

More than three-quarters of Germans surveyed – 76 per cent- expect improved relations between the United States and Europe should Democrat Joe Biden win the election in November, according to the journal Internationale Politik.

The German foreign policy journal commissioned the Forsa polling institute to survey 1,009 people.

Of those questioned, 15 per cent do not expect any significant change. Only three per cent expect a deterioration.

The US presidential election is on November 3. Incumbent Donald Trump is running for a second term. Biden officially accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention conference on Thursday.

Source: dpa