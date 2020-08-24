Home / Africa/International / Germans expect improved US relations with Europe if Biden wins

Germans expect improved US relations with Europe if Biden wins

12 hours ago Africa/International Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Joe Biden

More than three-quarters of Germans surveyed – 76 per cent- expect improved relations between the United States and Europe should Democrat Joe Biden win the election in November, according to the journal Internationale Politik.

The German foreign policy journal commissioned the Forsa polling institute to survey 1,009 people.

Of those questioned, 15 per cent do not expect any significant change. Only three per cent expect a deterioration.

The US presidential election is on November 3. Incumbent Donald Trump is running for a second term. Biden officially accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention conference on Thursday.

Source: dpa

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Mali soldiers take power on ‘transitional’ basis after military coup

Soldiers leading a military coup against Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who resigned in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved