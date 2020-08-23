NPP launches Election 2020 Manifesto

Share this with more people!

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, on Saturday, August 22, launch its Election 2020 Manifesto at the New Examination Centre at the University of Cape Coast.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some 120 Party executive and other top officials are expected to participate in the event, which will be viewed virtually by the teeming Party faithful and sympathisers from across the country due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

To ensure a successful outcome, the Party on Thursday, August 13, inaugurated a nine-member planning committee, chaired by Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie with members including Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, Communication Minister and Mr Sammi Awuku, Organiser of the NPP.

Others are Mr Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Madam Kate Gyamfua, Abibata Shanni Mahama, and Robert Kutin Jnr, Regional NPP Chairman.

The Party also inaugurated a Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committee, which is mandated to scrutinise and verify all relevant records of the candidates to ensure they met the eligibility requirements enshrined in the 1992 Constitution before it goes ahead to file them with the EC as NPP candidates.

The Committee is being chaired by Mr Frank Davies, a Lawyer.

Mr Richard Teckyi-Mensah, NPP Central Regional Secretary, said the successful launch of the 2020 Manifesto would usher the Party into a resounding victory come December 7 and urged Ghanaians to expect “realistic projections that will propel the nation into a land flowing with milk and honey.”

Source: GNA