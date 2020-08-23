No vigilante forces on election day – Mahama

Share this with more people!

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Party is opposed to the formation and deployment of vigilante forces in the December Elections.

He said the NDC was, therefore counting on the vigilance of its members and supporters to protect the integrity of the ballot on Election Day.

Mr Mahama stated the Party’s commitment to peaceful elections in an address to the chiefs and people of Kpando in the Volta Region during his campaign tour, a statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesman of the NDC, said.

He said communities should not just ensure that there was no violence on Election Day, but take steps to prevent violent persons who might want to disrupt the polls.

Mr Mahama said if given the mandate again as President of the country, he would legalise and regulate commercial motorcycle business- (Okada) to create jobs and grow the local economy.

Source: GNA