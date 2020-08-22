We’re prepared to stop irregular migration into Ghana – GIS

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has called for support from the public to stop irregular migration into and out of the country.

It said the task could be fulfilled with the support of Ghanaians, particularly border residents.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the GIS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa.

“Our position and determination on prohibited migration have not and will not change. …beyond the closure of our territorial borders, the status quo on irregular, undocumented and prohibited migration into Ghana remains in force.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to collaborate with the Ghana Immigration Service and all other agencies to end cross border crimes”, the statement said.

The statement said the GIS would deal ruthlessly with any individual or group of people apprehended engaging in or abetting illegal migration into and out of the country.

The statement said the GIS officials at the Hamile Sector Command upon intelligence busted 15 illegal migrants, comprising 12 Burkinabes and three Nigerian nationals aged between two and 53 years.

It said the illegal migrants were on board a passenger bus with registration number GN-2357-10 enroute Techiman and Kumasi for farming and business purposes contrary to the government directive on the closure of the national borders.

“Our preliminary investigations revealed that the migrants sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes.

“The ECOWAS NATIONALS were screened by the Port Health Personnel before being handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 0720HRS on 20th August 2020”, the statement said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, had directed that all territorial borders of the country be closed as part of measures to manage the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

However, some unscrupulous foreign nationals still attempted entering into the country through unapproved routes.

Source: GNA