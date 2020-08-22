Government failed infrastructure test – Mahama

Share this with more people!

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the Government, from the beginning, failed the infrastructure test when it cancelled road contracts and abandoned projects it inherited.

He said it was, therefore, surprising the New Patriotic Party led-Government was projecting infrastructure as part of its achievements.

Mr Mahama was addressing the chiefs and elders of Tsito in the Ho West Constituency of the Volta Region, a statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Friday.

He assured the people that a new NDC government would continue all projects irrespective of which government started them.

He said the early parts of an NDC administration would be devoted to completing abandoned projects before new ones would be initiated.

Mr Mahama commended the people of the Volta Region for defying all odds to register to vote in December and urged them to show the same level of interest when the Electoral Commission begun the voter register exhibition.

He said this year’s election was about saving the future of the country and it was important Ghanaians took part in it to vote for the NDC to ensure the creation of sustainable and decent jobs as well as equitable development across the country.

Source: GNA