EP Church elects new Moderator

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana would on Saturday, August 22 elect its 14th Moderator at its one-day ninth General Assembly in Ho.

The new Moderator, who would be the third since the adoption of the General Assembly concept by the Church 12 years ago, would steer the affairs of the Church for the next six years.

The General Assembly is on the theme “Improving upon our gains through selflessness, integrity and effective stewardship.”

The new Moderator would take over from Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi who would end his tenure of office at the end of the year.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi at the Ho East Presbytery of the Church’s Synod in June, this year said though the conoravirus was around the Church would not postpone the election of a new Moderator.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho on Wednesday appealed to the Commissioners attending the General Assembly not to be influenced by parochial interests but elect somebody who would be a servant leader.

He advised them to observe all safety and hygiene protocols “as the coronavirus is still around and everybody is a potential carrier.”

A deep throat source told the GNA that the task ahead of the Church was enormous and required an involving and listening leader.

The source said the person should also had horned knowledge, skills, competence and breath of courage to take on the current challenges facing the Church.

“The person should be willing to turn issues around to carve a positioning of respect, spirituality and growth of the Church to catch up with our peer faith-based organizations,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi was elected as the 13th Moderator and the second of the General Assembly concept of the Church and inducted into office on 11th January, 2015 to serve a six-year term.

Source: GNA