Education Minister inaugurates Committee on reopening of schools

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education has inaugurated a 10-member committee in Accra to deliberate and advice on modalities for the reopening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector for the approval of the President.

This followed President Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation on Sunday August 16, 2020 which disclosed government’s intention to consider the reopening of schools after the shutdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic breakout.

A statement from the Ministry signed by Mr Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the Press Secretary to the Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the Minister at a ceremony charged the committee to bring their expertise and experience to bear and consult all stakeholders on the way forward on all relevant issues.

The Committee, chaired by Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the Chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees, has representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, the private school sector and parents.

The Committee, the statement said, was expected to report to the Minister on Monday September 21, 2020 on its recommendations.

Dr Prempeh thanked the Committee for accepting the important national assignment.

Prof. Fobih thanked the Minister for entrusting them with the responsibility and gave him an assurance that the Committee would be diligent in all its deliberations and learn lessons from the recent limited reopening for final year students.

Source: GNA