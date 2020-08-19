Three persons in court over gold theft

Share this with more people!

Three persons who allegedly stole 15 kilograms of gold valued over GH¢2 million have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The three namely: Koenic Ampedu, Meiri Giora, and Jonathan Quarshie Sethranah have pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of GH¢8 million.

Koenic, 32, unemployed, facing a charge of stealing, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢2 million with one surety. The surety should be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,500.00.

While Giola, 71, a gold exporter and Sethranah, 34, a driver who are facing charges of dishonestly receiving have their bail sum set at GH¢3 million each with a surety each, earning not less than GH¢1,500.00.

Defence Counsel, Mr Raphael Kofi Bonin prayed the court to admit his clients to bail.

According to defence counsel, his clients were not a flight risk and have people of substance to stand sureties for them.

The case investigator also informed the court that, the exhibits (gold minerals) have been retrieved from the accused.

The court has adjourned the matter to September 1.

Prosecuting, Inspector Eric Pobee, told the court that, the complainant is a businessman residing at Tarkwa Nsueam in the Western Region.

He said Koenic is unemployed and an errand boy for the complainant and also lives at Tarkwa Nsueam.

Inspector Pobee told the court that Giola is an Israeli, based in Belgium and a gold exporter but currently resides in Ghana, while Sethranah is a driver to Giola and resident of Labadi, Accra.

The prosecution said in July this year, a witness in the case who is a business partner to the complainant, gave the complainant 10kg of gold to transport from Tarkwa Nsueam to Accra for sale.

According to Inspector Pobee, the complainant added additional 5kilograms of gold to it making a total of 15kg which he brought to Accra in the company of Koenic, his errand boy.

He said the complainant lodged together with his errand boy at Adesa Royal Hotel with the gold on July 10, this year.

The prosecution said the following day July 11, the complainant woke up from bed and noticed the disappearance of both the 15kg of gold which was in his bag and his errand boy Koenic.

He said the complainant “became alarmed and informed his friends who are National Security personnel to assist him arrest Koenic.”

According to prosecution, on August 14, this year, the owner of the 10kg of gold arrived in Accra and contacted the complainant for his gold but the complainant told the owner of the 10kg of the situation.

He said “They then reported that matter to the police for investigation. Intelligence indicated that, on August 17, 2020, Koenic and one Nana Kwame (at large), took 10kg of gold to AA Minerals and sold same to Goila and his driver Sethranah”.

Prosecution said, “Personnel from National Security had information about the accused persons presence at AA Minerals and rushed to the scene where they arrested the accused persons.”

He said during the arrest, Nana Kwame managed to escape but Koenic admitted having stolen the gold from the complainant and contacted Nana Kwame and one other person to help him to sell it.

Prosecution said Giola admitted having bought the 10kg of gold from one Nana at the cost of $450,000.00 equivalent to GH¢2,587,500.00.

He said Sethranah on the other hand denied knowledge of the transaction but stated that, he has seen Koenic on two occasions at AA Minerals in the month of July. Sethranah stressed that “I have nothing to do with him.”

The prosecution said efforts are being made to arrest the said Nana Kwame.

Source: GNA