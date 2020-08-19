NLA says it will earn GH¢30m from KGL Technology collaboration

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) will receive a financial commitment of GH¢30 million from the licensing of KGL Technology Limited for the year 2020.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said: “This achievement is breathtaking and unprecedented in the annals of the Authority.”

The statement said the ability of the National NLA and KGL Technology Limited to raise GH¢30 million for the Consolidated Fund during this era of the COVID-19 would be a remarkable achievement for both institutions.

It said the implementation of the Digital Policy was supportive and critical for the continuous survival of the lottery industry especially in this era of the COVID-19 and the government was committed to a robust digital framework that supports digitization and digitalization of the economy aimed at benefiting every citizen.

The statement said the NLA since 2008 has been trying to digitalised its operations, but to no avail until the coming onboard of KGL Technology.

According to the statement, the NLA short code of *959# was serving as an additional revenue stream that was augmenting the revenue generation capacity of the NLA.

It said KGL Technology Limited paid an initial GH¢10 million as part of the Licensing requirement and expected to make payments of another of GHC10 million for the months of September and December, totaling GH¢30 million for the year 2020.

KGL Technology Limited is a wholly owned newly Ghanaian licensed online Lotto Marketing Company responsible for the running of NLA’s official short code *959#.

The company core business mandate of KGL Technology is to advance the digitalization of lottery on behalf of the NLA in line with the digitalization policy of government.

It would invest hugely into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in line with its mission and vision for the industry.

Source: GNA