Government unveils website to track infrastructural projects

Government has launched a new website, www.deliverytracker.gov.gh, to allow the public to track, verify and interrogate the infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The website provides detailed information about completed and ongoing projects in each district across the 16 regions.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia outdoored the website at the eighth Townhall meeting and Results Fair held in Accra on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the ministries of Monitoring and Evaluation, Information and Office of the Senior Minister to showcase government’s developmental projects, in order to enhance transparency and accountability.

Dr Bawumia said the website would help Ghanaians to ascertain the promises fulfilled so far by the Akufo-Addo’s government over the last three and half years in office.

The public can verify the projects undertaken by government on sector-by-sector basis covering areas such as infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, sea defence, among others.

Also, individuals can search for projects by region specifics.

“As the name implies, the delivery tracker is a portal, where the status of delivery of government promises and also infrastructural projects. It will enhance transparency and accountability in governance. It will also enable the government to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritised in the process of capital budgets” Vice President stated.

The portal is a living portal so it is going to be regularly updated,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia stated further that Ghana was the only nation in the sub-Saharan Africa to launch a website on government projects, describing it as a novelty.

“As far as we know, Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructural projects, no other country has done so,”Dr Bawumia emphasised.

Source: GNA