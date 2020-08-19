Foreign Minister receives open letters from Czech Ambassador-designate to Ghana

Share this with more people!

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has received open letters from Mr Jan Fury, the Czech Ambassador-designate to Ghana.

The Minister congratulated Mr Fury on his new appointment and welcomed him to Ghana.

She recalled with fondness the long-standing relations between the two countries, which dated back to the late 60s, when the two established diplomatic ties.

Madam Botchwey said a recent visit by the Czech Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister in 2019 provided a boost to relations between the two countries.

She, however, recalled with regret the postponement of the working visit to Ghana by her Czech counterpart, Mr Tomas Petricek, and said Ghana was ready to receive him in the not too distant future to further cement the relations.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that the relevant Ghanaian authorities were working to finalise the Trade Agreement between Ghana and the Czech Republic to boost trade and create jobs and would inform the Czech side of the progress made.

The Ministry had written to the Trade Ministry on this issue and was still awaiting a response, she said.

In that regard Ghana, in 2018, ratified the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income and Capital Gains with the Czech Republic, she said, and assured the Ambassador-designate that other outstanding agreements would be worked on to promote trade and investment.

She welcomed the idea of establishing an Inter Foreign Ministerial Technical Committee to annually evaluate bilateral relations between the two countries, like the Ghana-Czech Republic Parliamentary Friendship Association, to share experiences and best practices.

Madam Botchwey said the COVID-19 pandemic had had a toll on the world and enumerated the strides Ghana had made to contain the pandemic adding that it was important friendly countries like the Czech Republic partnered Ghana in the fight against the virus.

She welcomed the proposed donation of beds to the Police Hospital by the Czech Government to support efforts in containing the disease.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey also acknowledged strategic industries established by the Czech Republic in some parts of Ghana including the Aboso Glass Factory, Saltpond Ceramics, Kade Match Factory, Komenda Sugar Factory and the Kumasi Shoe Factory.

She said with the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Accra hosting the Secretariat, opportunity for increased trade on the continent was assured.

She, therefore, appealed for more Czech companies to take advantage of the Secretariat and the good investment and stable political to invest in Ghana.

Mr Fury, on his part, said he would like to see in the near future the Czech’s Foreign Minister visiting Ghana.

He said aside health and infrastructure the Czech Republic would like to see more cooperation between the two countries in defence and peacekeeping.

Source: GNA