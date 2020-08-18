Court fines father over son’s loss of tooth

Share this with more people!

A marketing consultant who administered multiple fist blows to his 11-year old son’s cheek resulting in the loss of his tooth has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢3,600.00 by an Accra Circuit court.

Christopher Ayittey, 30, in default would serve a six-month jail term.

Charged with physical abuse, Ayittey pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, found him guilty at the end of the trial.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is an actress residing at Adabraka, Accra.

Prosecution said the accused also resides at Spintex in Accra with the victim. The victim is the son of the accused but the victim often spends the weekends with the complainant.

He said on October 27, last year, the victim accompanied his grandmother to sell soap in a vehicle, whiles there, the victim alleged that his grandmother was not feeling well so he asked the grandmother to sleep so that he could sell her wares for her because he was now a big boy.

Prosecution said the grandmother rebuked the victim for saying that.

According to prosecution, the grandmother, who is witness in the trial on reaching home also informed the victim’s father who got infuriated and punched him on the cheek with several blows.

Prosecution said the victim began bleeding in his mouth but not satisfied, Ayittey administered further punches and this resulted in the victim losing a tooth.

Mr Atimbire said on November 2, last year, the victim visited the complainant and narrated his ordeal to which the complainant reported the incident to the Police and Ayittey was arrested.

Source: GNA