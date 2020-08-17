CAF postpones Africa U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers

Share this with more people!

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has postponed the 2021 Africa U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers which was scheduled to start next month.

The qualifiers were postponed due to travel restrictions in Africa as a result of the global pandemic, COVID-19.

A statement from CAF said “due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed.

“The first round first leg was fixed for 3-5 September 2020 with the return leg from 10-12 September 2020.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Princesses reported to camp on Friday, August 14, to commence preparations for their clash against Guinea Bissau.

As part of laid down preventive protocols for safety, the team underwent COVID -19 test.

Source: GNA