Home / General News / Fishmongers at Dixcove complain about low fish catch

Fishmongers at Dixcove complain about low fish catch

53 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Fishmongers in Dixcove in the Ahanta-West Municipality, a fishing community, have expressed their concerns about the small quantity of fish being harvested by fishers in the sea.

According to them, fishers have to bear the extra cost of fishing, which had a rippling effect on the price of fish.

A group of fishmongers expressed the sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the shores of Dixcove.

The fishmongers said July to September was the bumper catch season but the situation was far different this year as fishers were not bringing enough fish from their fishing expeditions.

The fishmongers attributed the situation to illegal fishing activities in the sea such as light fishing, industrial pair trawling fishing, fishing with small mesh size among others.

According to the fishmongers, the situation had threatened their livelihoods as fishing was the major occupation in the area.

They, however, appealed to the Fisheries Commission and the government to take immediate steps to address the situation.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Government’s massive road construction works on course – Minister

Mr Akwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads, has stated that the government’s resolve to rehabilitate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved