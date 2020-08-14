Businessman in court for stealing

Share this with more people!

A Circuit Court in Accra has remanded into Police custody a 41-year-old businessman for allegedly stealing and selling two trucks belonging to his business partner.

Frank Owusu is alleged to have sold one of the trucks and used the proceeds for his personal benefit.

He also allegedly used the second truck to secure a loan from a micro finance company.

The two trucks are estimated to cost about GH¢421,000.00

He pleaded not guilty to the two counts of stealing and he is expected to reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh on the 27 August 2020.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William Boateng said, the complainant is Abena Sama Darko, Director of Green Panda Company Limited.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the complainant is a partner to one Dr. Ohene Aboagye and one Anil Chopra, both are based in Norway and the United Kingdom respectively.

Prosecution said the accused resides at Sapieman in Accra and that in the year 2012, Anil Chopra, also a witness in the case, met the accused and they then became friends.

He said Mr Chopra had been sending money to the accused to buy and export yam to Europe.

Prosecution said through that, Chopra bought two trucks – Scania 470 with registration number GM 331-14 and Mercedes Benz Atego also with registration number GN 8954- 14, belonging to Panda Company Limited Ghana.

The prosecution said the vehicles were for the accused to be using for the transportation of the yams from the places of purchase to Tema Harbour.

Prosecution said in the same year (2012), the accused bolted with the two trucks and the matter reported to the Police but the accused was only arrested this year at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

He said during interrogation, the accused admitted the offence, saying he sold the Mercedes Benz truck for his personal use, while the other truck was used in securing a loan.

Prosecution said efforts were underway to retrieve the two trucks.

Source: GNA