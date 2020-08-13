Liberia Vice-President on admission in Ghana hospital for COVID-19

Share this with more people!

The Vice-President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor has been flown to Ghana and on admission for COVID-19 treatment. Ms. Howard-Taylor who was flown out of Monrovia Tuesday August 11, 2020 to Accra, was admitted Tuesday evening at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), ghanabusinessnews.com has established.

The UGMC is a COVID-19 treatment centre.

On the day she was flown out of Monrovia, a post on her Facebook profile which is managed by her press office said she was “flown out to seek additional medical care at a specialist hospital in Accra, Ghana.” But didn’t indicate she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“VP Howard-Taylor was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday August 7, 2020, due to respiratory complications,” the post indicated, adding: “Having favorably responded to treatment and the state of her health stabilized, it was advised that the Vice President seeks further medical attention at a more advanced facility with specialty in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments.”

A correspondence from the Liberia Ministry of Health dated August 11, 2020, titled ‘TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN’ and signed by the Minister of Health of the country, Wilhemina S. Jailan, which was leaked to the media in Liberia and obtained by ghanabusinessnews.com however stated that Ms. Howard-Taylor tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am pleased to present my compliments and inform you that H E Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, has been tested positive of COVID-19 on August 10, 2020 and she has requested to travel out of the country for treatment

Based on the advice of her doctor the Incident Management System (IMS) is granting her permission to travel to seek treatment,” it said.

The country’s deputy Education Minister in charge of Administration, Latim Da-thong was also flown to Accra in June for treatment in Ghana.

As at July 30, 2020, Liberia has recorded, 1186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 75 deaths and 670 recoveries.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi

