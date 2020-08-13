COVID-19 could be eradicated with strict adherence to preventive measures

The COVID-19 pandemic could be eradicated if everyone adheres strictly to the health experts recommended preventive measures.

This is possible because “some countries have been able to eradicate certain viral diseases,” Professor Regina Appiah-Opong, Toxicologist, Clinical Pathology Department, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, stated in Accra.

Prof Appiah-Opong told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after leading a team from Ghana Science Association to donate 1,000 copies of the “Everyday Science for Schools” magazine to the Ghana Education Service.

She said the only way to eradicate COVID-19 was to take the necessary precautions.

She said COVID-19 was a new strain virus with the potential to spread at a very fast pace and therefore necessary to take all measures to halt its spread.

Prof. Appiah-Opong said while the Association was well set on its mandate to promote the learning and effective application of science towards national growth and prosperity, it had a few challenges.

She mentioned the non-payment of allowances of Council members, insufficient funds to run crucial programmes among others, as some of the challenges and urged the government to lend more assistance and support to the Association.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, who received the books said effective teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, was critical to the overall progress of the country.

Globally, science, technology, engineering and mathematics are acknowledged as the backbone for industrial advancement for economic development, Prof Yankah

Prof Yankah said science education was a key policy objective of the current government to encourage scientific and technical research, towards speeding the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Prof Yankah lauded the gesture by GSA and urged other stakeholders in the country’s educational system to emulate the example and contribute towards a better educational system.

“I would like to assure you that the Magazines would be sent to our Senior High Schools and Colleges of Education, and they will be put to the right use,” the Minister said.

Prof Mohammed Salifu, the Executive Secretary, National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), challenged the GSA to come up with well-tailored proposals with objectives that spelt out the role government could play towards getting the Association to deliver on its mandate.

He said the government was ever willing to support the GSA achieve its mandate, but there was the need for the objectives to be well spelt out concerning their intended purpose.

The Ghana Science Association traces its origin to the West African Science Association which was formed in 1953 at the then University of Gold Coast, to provide West African Scientists with a forum to advocate the importance of science and technology as a necessity and bedrock of national development.

The inauguration of the GSA in 1959, broadened its scope of activities from reading of scientific papers, to involvement in national and international affairs.

The GSA is mandated to promote, popularise and demystify science, and also improve science education.

Source: GNA