Court acquits Akosua Adjepong and another

An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged Akosua Adjepong, a Highlife Musician who was accused of conspiring with one Frank Agyemang to defraud a businessman of GH¢105,000.00 over a land deal.

Agyemang aka Killer Boss was also acquitted and discharged.

The Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Mireku Dapaah in its ruling held that the prosecution was unable to prove a prema facie case against Akosua and Agyemang.

According to the Court, Prosecution could not also prove that the documents covering the said land were forged.

It noted that the complainant before purchasing the said land knew the documents covering the land was in the name of one Dora Amoasi yet went ahead and made payments.

The Court was of the opinion that the matter before it was a civil one and advised the complainant to pursue a civil action to retrieve his money.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant Mr Jonas Asamoah, was a car merchant and businessman, while Agyemang claims he was a building contractor.

She said in February 2017, the businessman wanted a parcel of land by the roadside to display his cars for sale and so contacted Akosua Adjepong for assistance.

According to the prosecution, Akosua told Asamoah that she had a plot of land for rent, but Asamoah said he wanted an outright sale of the land.

“Later Akosua introduced Agyemang to Asamoah as her brother who had a plot of land opposite the West Hills Mall for sale. The businessman after inspecting the land showed interest,’’ she said.

DSP Boafo said Akosua assured the businessman that the land was genuine and that Agyemang was the rightful owner.

She said “They then took the businessman to the Lands Commission, went into one of the offices and came out with someone who confirmed that the land indeed belonged to Agyemang, and upon this, Asamoah became convinced’’.

Prosecution said after the complainant paid GH¢105,000 for the land and later gave a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle valued at GH¢100,000.00 to Agyemang for another plot of land.

She said when Asamoah went to work on the land, another person came to claim ownership of the land with documents.

Prosecution said Asamoah reported the matter to the police leading to Akosua and Agyemang’s arrest. Agyemang, however, released the vehicle to the police upon his arrest.

Source: GNA