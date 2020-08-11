GES recalls dismissed candidates to write WASSCE

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has recalled students dismissed for misconducting themselves after their first paper in Integrated Science in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to continue their examination.

The decision followed an engagement between the GES and the Minister of Education, on Monday, August 10, 2020, after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Service to reconsider the dismissals.

The affected students are Nicholas Cobbinah, Kardimeil Suapim, and John Kwofie from Sekondi College; and Simon Ameyibor, a Senior Prefect and Juliet Amoakowaa, both of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS).

Others are Emmanuel Ashiangmor, Peter Sissi, Ameka Nyamitse, Shadrack Daltey, and Alfred Attiso, all of Battle SHS, and Solomon Brako, Albert Agyekum and Robert Inkoom of Juaben SHS.

This was contained in a statement signed by Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, Director-General, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement, however, said some disciplinary actions taken earlier against the students and some school authorities remained.

They include the dismissal of the 13 students named and directed that they leave the school compound immediately.

The Heads of the affected schools were also asked to allow the students involved to go to the school compounds to write any paper they were due under guardian escort.

However, it ordered that they left the school compounds immediately after the paper with their guardians.

All students who are in schools where destruction of school property occurred were to be surcharged for the full cost of the damage.

“Results of these students will be withheld till they have fully paid for the full cost of the items destroyed,” the statement noted.

The GES and the Ministry of Education also instructed that all acts of vandalism and other criminal acts be reported to the security agencies for further investigations.

“The action taken against teachers who are alleged to have violated exams rules and are undergoing investigation also remains,” the statement added.

Source: GNA