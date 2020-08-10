John Mahama announces $10b infrastructure plan

Share this with more people!

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday announced a $10-billion accelerated infrastructure plan to drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda when elected in December elections.

Dubbed the “BIG PUSH,” the fund would be injected into infrastructural development, and according to the NDC Election 2020 Flagbearer, “it will involve the construction industry, engineering and other professionals, and will bring a lot of artisans and everybody back into work.”

“We are looking at what I call the BIG PUSH, injecting some $10 billion to revamp the roads sector, complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish all the hospital projects that have been left abandoned, and construct bridges to open up the country”, former President Mahama said.

A statement issued by the NDC Campaign Team, signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the major plank of the second coming of Mr John Dramani Mahama as President “is to deliver jobs to our young people”.

The NDC Flagbearer, who had been visiting and meeting traditional rulers and various interest groups in Savannah, Northern, Oti, and Volta Regions, also announced that delivering jobs to the young people would be a major floorboard of his next government.

“If we do not do this urgently, we have a ticking time bomb on our hands. Everything and every policy will be focused on creating jobs for young people,” Mr Mahama stated.

The NDC Flagbearer said his ‘Agenda One Million Jobs’ would also see the creation of between 300,000 and 400,000 jobs a year, in both the private and public sectors.

“It is a very well-thought-out plan and will be the central promise of our manifesto,” he added.

Source: GNA