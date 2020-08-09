Ghana Education Service dismisses 14 students; interdicts three teachers for indiscipline  

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed 14 students and interdicted three teachers over reports of acts of indiscipline in some schools during the Integrated Science Examination Paper on Monday 3rd August, in this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement issued by Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the dismissed students, who had been barred from writing the current examinations in the schools included: Nicholas Cobbinah, Kardimeil Suapim and John Kwofie all of Sekondi College.

Others were Simon Ameyibor, Senior Prefect, Thomas Anokye and Juliet Amoakowaa, all of Tweneboah Koduah Senior High School; Emmanuel Ashiangmor, Peter Sissi, Ameka Nyamitse, Shadrack Daitey and Alfred Attiso of Battor Senior High School.

The rest were: Solomon Brako, Albert Agyekum and Robert Inkoom of Juaben Sentor High School.

It said they were to leave the various school compounds forthwith.

The statement mentioned teachers, who had been interdicted and barred from invigilation and being investigated for alleged roles in some of the reported cases as: Thomas Anokye of Tweneboah Koduah Senior High School; Joseph Andoh of Sekondi College and Evans Yeboah of Kade Senior High Technical School.

The teachers were also referred to the security agencies for further investigations.

The statement said the GES Management had received reports from the various schools where issues of indiscipline were reported as fallouts from the writing of the Integrated Science Examination Paper on Monday 3rd August.

It said Management condemned all the acts of reported indiscipline and took serious view of the conduct of those involved.

The statement said the decision was to serve as deterrence and to ensure that life and property were protected in the schools.

It said all students who were in schools where destruction of school property occurred would be surcharged for the full cost of the damage.

“Results of these students will be withheld till they have fully paid up the full cost of the items destroyed,” it said.

“Further, all acts of vandalism and other criminal acts should be reported to the security agencies for further investigations and follow-up actions.”

The statement said Management was also informed that the Examination Centre at Bright Academy, a private school at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region had been derecognized and moved to Ofori Panin Seniot High School.

The statement said Management of GES welcomed Bright Academy to Ofori Panin Senior High School compound to write their examinations and served notice that their activities were expected to conform to the rules and regulations of the school.

It said no acts of indiscipline would be countenanced.

The statement said the punishments were without prejudice to sanctions that may be taken by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“These measures are necessary to ensure that students appreciated the significance of good conduct and discipline in their actions,” it said.

Source: GNA