I’ll help rebuild Kotoko to the top-level – Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko has promised to help rebuild the club to be at the top level in Football.

The young Football administrator was unveiled today in Kumasi as the CEO of one of the glamorous clubs in Ghana for a three-year period.

In his speech, he said “whatever I am going to do has been done before by the previous administration so I’m to help rebuild Kotoko to be at a top-level.

“With proper data collection, we can raise enough money to run Asante Kotoko.”

In a colorful ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi today, he stressed that “In my first three years in office, we need to at least have one million registered supporters of the club.”

Until his appointment, Nana Amponsah was the Chairman of Division One Club, Phar Rangers FC, and takes over from Mr. George Amoako on a three-year contract.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, and a Master’s Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Monort University, United Kingdom (UK).

Source: GNA