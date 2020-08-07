President nominates three chief executives for confirmation by their Assemblies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three Chiefs Executives for confirmation by their respective local assemblies.

They are: Abdul Mumim Issah for the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in the Western Region, Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu, Akwapim North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region and Clement Opoku Gyamfi, Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

If confirmed, they would replace Anthony K. K. Sam, Sekondi Takoradi MCE, who passed on in June 2020, Mr Dennis Edward Aboagye, MCE, Akwapim North and Mr William Asante Bediako, DCE, Amansie South, respectively.

A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, said the nomination is in accordance with article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, Act 936.

The Minister, therefore, urged the respective Regional ministers to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executives.

The nominees need two-thirds of the votes cast by the members to be confirmed.

Source: GNA