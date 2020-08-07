GFA to commit $280,000 to provide boreholes across league centers

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has committed a whopping $280,000 to provide merchandised boreholes across league centers in the country.

The provision of the boreholes was aimed at improving the quality of pitches and ultimately improve competitions across the country.

The President of the GFA Kurt E.S Okraku revealed this during a working visit to the Tamale Stadium annex and the Tamale Kaladan Park on Thursday, August 06, 2020.

According to him, the borehole project will be used to develop Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League pitches and game centers of Regional Football Associations.

The project would be funded via the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Forward 1.0 programme.

Nana Sarfo Oduro Executive Council Member and Abu-Hassan Mahamadu (Rhizo), Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association and Jones Alhassan Abu, Member of the Black Stars Management Committee, accompanied the GFA President to the Region.

Source: GNA