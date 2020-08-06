Nationwide voters registration ends today with mop-up at weekend  

Share this with more people!

…16.5 million voters expected to be registered

The nationwide Voters Registration exercise being undertaken by Electoral Commission (EC) will officially end on Thursday, August 6.

However, a mop-up exercise will be done on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

The exercise, which started on June 30, was conducted in six phases in about 33,000 registration centres.

Although the Commission had a target of registering 15 million applicants, provisional figures indicate that the target has been exceeded and the figures would likely hit 16.5 million.

The nationwide exercise has been largely peaceful with pockets of violence at some registration centres.

A statement issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the final phase and register to be able to vote in the December 7, 2020 General Election.

The Commission said it had noted with satisfaction the high patronage of the exercise and appealed to all prospective applicants to respond to the final call and register at registration centres near them.

“The Commission assures members of the public that it will enforce all the safety protocols at all registration centres throughout the country. ”

Source GNA