Prof. Agyare appointed as Provost, KNUST College of Health Sciences

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has appointed Professor Christian Agyare as the new Provost of the College of Health Sciences.

The new Provost until his appointment, was the Head of Quality Assurance and Planning Unit, and also Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University.

His appointment took effect from August 01, 2020, and he replaced Prof. Yaw Adu-Sarkodie.

Prof. Agyare, adjudged the Best Researcher at KNUST and also winner of the ‘Young African Researcher Award’ in 2016, has to his credit more than 150 publications.

These include 80 papers in International Peer-review Journals, 60 articles published in Conference Proceedings and has co-authored 10 Book Chapters.

He was one of three new Provosts sworn into office at the recent investiture of Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of KNUST – a programme that had in attendance the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is also the KNUST Chancellor.

The rest are Prof. Ben Kwaku Branoh Banful, Provost, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Prof. Charles Marfo, Provost, College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Prof. Agyare, a product of Prempeh College, Kumasi, attained his Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degrees from KNUST.

He obtained his doctorate from University of Muenster, Germany and an alumnus of German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

The new Provost was appointed a Lecturer at KNUST in 2003 and promoted to Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

His research areas and interests include search for antimicrobial, wound-healing and anti-inflammatory agents from medicinal plants and natural products.

He also researches on antibiotic resistance in animals and humans. He has been a post-doctoral fellow at University of California San Francisco, California and the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research, Boston, USA.

Prof. Agyare has considerable experiences in university teaching and collaborative research, international relations and outreach services delivery.

He is a Fellow of L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Foundation. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, while congratulating the newly-appointed Provosts, said they should bring their knowledge and expertise to bear to advance the cause of the various Colleges.

“Throughout my tenure as Chancellor of this University, I have had several encounters with some of you and I have no doubt about your managerial capabilities.

“Most of you have gathered a wealth of experience in administering this University in various capacities over a long period of time and as such, are fully aware of the road map this University had carved for itself, clearly stipulated in the University’s Strategic Plan (PLAN 2K25),” the Asantehene noted.

Source: GNA