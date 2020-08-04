Ghana records 798 new cases of COVID-19

Share this with more people!

Ghana has recorded 798 fresh cases of COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total to 37,812.

Out of this are 34,313 recoveries and 191 deaths, leaving an active case count of 3,308.

A breakdown of the total case count shows that 14,845 were from routine surveillance while 22,967 were from enhanced contact tracing.

The data, posted on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 platform, indicated that as at July 31, 2020, 22 persons were still in severe condition while six were critical.

It showed that the county had, so far, conducted a total 399,446 tests out of which 37,812 were positive indicating a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent.

Source: GNA