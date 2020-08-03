Professor Boampong promises to make UCC World class entrepreneurial university

Share this with more people!

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the newly inducted Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has pledged to transform UCC into a World class entrepreneurial university with a global competitive edge.

He said the concept of entrepreneurial university was necessary and more significant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where efforts were being made to focus on new ways of doing things.

Speaking at his investiture ceremony on Saturday, Prof. Boampong underscored the importance of an entrepreneurial University to the economy but said it required a significant increase in research and development.

Prof Boampong, who takes over from Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, becomes the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Dr Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of UCC, administered the Oath of Office to Professor Nyarko Boampong before an audience comprising academicians, diplomats, government officials, traditional rulers, family members, friends and loved ones.

The ceremony also saw the induction of Mr Jeff Teye Emmanuel Onyame, the 13th Registrar of the UCC, who took over from Mr. Kofi Nyan.

“What makes this emerging concept significant and appealing to me, particularly within these uncertain times, is how the COVID-19 pandemic has called to question existing paradigms and it is attempting to redirect our focus to novel ways of doing things”, he said.

Prof Nyarko Boampong said his vision was to re-position UCC as the global hub of creative thinkers, offering demand-driven programmes, integrated with practical entrepreneurial courses and actively translating the products of its innovative research, for sustainable development.

He pledged to provide exemplary academic leadership and operate an all-inclusive governance system to achieve his vision.

He said he would also focus on increasing students’ intake and ensure their success and welfare, emphasise academic distinctiveness as well as to generate additional revenue and maintain fiscal discipline.

He would also enhance the university’s visibility both locally and internationally and create an organizational culture that improves the efficiency and effectiveness of the governance system.

In pursuing his vision, he said a thorough audit of all academic programmes, at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, would be conducted to reduce duplication of courses at various departments.

Also, new demand-driven programmes would be introduced and a stimulus fund for STEM and Entrepreneurship education would be created.

“The School of Business Incubation Centre will further be developed and resourced to become the University-wide Entrepreneurial Centre to be called UCC Design Thinking and Business Development Centre”, he added

The Centre, he said would collaborate with the Ministry for Business Development, Industry, financial institutions and UCC Enterprise Limited, to reinforce practical entrepreneurship, nurture the entrepreneurial talents of students, and assist them to create and manage their businesses.

Prof Nyarko Boampong expressed gratitude to the University’s Governing Council for the confidence reposed in him saying, “Under my leadership, the University will work to produce ethically responsible graduates with employable and entrepreneurial skills”.

Professor Joseph Ghartey-Ampiah, the out-going Vice-Chancellor of UCC expressed gratitude to the university community for their support and commitment to his vision during his four-year tenure as the VC.

He described the VC position as “bittersweet” and encouraged the new administration to be courageous in the discharge of his duties and urged them to continue to amicably co-exist with the university’s neighbouring communities while pledging his support to them.

Source: GNA