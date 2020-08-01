International mail from Malaysia on hold as virus impacts service

Share this with more people!

International mail and parcel deliveries from Malaysia are to be suspended from Monday, the country’s postal service said.

Pos Malaysia put the suspension down “to service impacts related to Covid-19,” in a late Thursday statement, citing “varying levels of restrictions across destination countries on flights, airport closures and cross border services.”

Pos Malaysia added the hiatus would last “until further notice.”

Malaysia’s Ministry of Health has reported 8,964 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 8,617 people are listed as recovered. Additionally, 124 people died after contracting the virus.

Malaysia was put under a strictly imposed lockdown from March 18 until May 4. Though most restrictions have been lifted, the border remains closed to visitors.

Pos Malaysia said the sole exception to the suspension of international deliveries will be those destined for nearby Singapore, which shares a usually-busy land border with Malaysia.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, around 300,000 Malaysians crossed into Singapore each day for work. The frontier has been closed to commuter traffic since March.

The prime ministers of both countries met at the land crossing on Thursday to announce the resumption of the laying of a cross-border light-rail line.

Source: GNA