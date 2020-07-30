Western Region registers 758,750 new voters at the close of phase four

The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Western Region has so far registered 758,750 out of the 1.2 million people expected to register with the Commission in the region.

At the end of the fourth phase, 561,312 used their Ghana card to register, while those with passports recorded were 6,597 and 200,841 registrants registered through guarantors.

About 739 people had their Registration challenged.

Mrs. Angelina Tagoe, Western Regional Director of the Commission who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, indicated that the process was generally smooth and was hopeful that their target would be met by the end of the exercise.

She pointed out that the registrants now understood the operations of the Commission so they don’t rush to the registration centres anymore which hitherto were crowded.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who turned up at the centers in the first phase, but they now know that wherever you are our officials will be there for you to register”, she stated.

She further indicated that the machines were programmed to enable the political parties to keep track of the number of voters being registered each day at the various centres hence, no political party issues with the process so far.

Source: GNA