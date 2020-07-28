Ghana government says it has no intention of reviewing retirement age

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) says Government has no intention to review the mandatory retirement age for public sector workers.

A statement issued in Accra by the Ministry and Copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said reports that Government had reduced the retirement age from 60 to 50 years was untrue.

“The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations wishes to inform the general public that the said publication is untrue and malicious,” it stated.

It thus entreated the public to disregard the false publication.

The mandatory retirement for public sector employees is 60 years.

Source: GNA