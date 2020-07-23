The ultimate treehouse suites in Africa

Share this with more people!

There’s one trend in Africa safari experiences that has grabbed traveller’s attention in recent years and that’s treehouse glamping. Luxury treehouses in popular Big 5 safari destinations have become so popular, it’s given rise to a whole new form of architecture that takes high living to a new level.

There’s something quite magical about sleeping out in nature in a treehouse. For some it brings back happy childhood memories. For others, it’s a yearning to escape the ordinary and experience the extraordinary, immersed in nature and blanked in complete peace and tranquility.

Gone are the days of rickety treehouses balancing precariously high up in the treetops. What a few ingenious safari operators in Africa are offering is nothing short of 5-star magnificence, complete with fairytale four-poster beds draped in billowing netting, Victorian baths with panoramic views, sumptuous living areas and personal chefs and private butlers on hand.

If spending a night sleeping under the stars in a deluxe treehouse appeals to your sense of romance and adventure, you’re spoilt for choice. These are our favourite treehouse suites that promise the ultimate glamping experience for your next safari holiday in Africa.

Tinyeleti Treehouse

Where: Lion Sands Private Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa

Tinyeleti Treehouse is a luxury woodland suite set on a sturdy platform on the banks of the Sabie River, a permanent water course that runs through the world-famous Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve. Guests are treated to a gourmet picnic dinner with champagne and sleep under the stars on a King-size bed with billowing mosquito netting.

Chalkley Treehouse

Where: Lion Sands Private Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa

Chalkley Treehouse is a luxurious addition to accommodation offered by Lion Sands Ivory Lodge and Lion Sands River Lodge, located in the gorgeous Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve. Built around a majestic 500 year-old Leadwood tree, it’s one of the first luxury treehouses built in South Africa by a world-class safari operator wanting to offer its guests a completely unique and private safari experience.

Kingston Treehouse

Where: Lion Sands Private Game Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa

Kingston Treehouse is another one of Lion Sand’s signature treehouse suites that offer guests total seclusion in a thick indigenous forest. The deluxe treehouse is set high up on a sturdy platform and is made entirely from wood and glass with contemporary décor and deluxe bathroom. The lodge provides a gourmet picnic basket for dinner and drinks, snacks for a midnight feast and breakfast the following morning.

Ngala Camp Treehouse

Where: Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, Greater Kruger, South Africa

This unique luxury treehouse is built on 4 levels, nestled in a thick wooded forest in the Big 5 Timbavati Nature Reserve. Made entirely out of wood and glass, the deluxe forest suite has two sleeping areas; one under the stars with a retractable awning and one under waterproof covering with a King-size bed and protective mosquito netting. Guests enjoy a starlit picnic dinner and absolute peace and tranquility.

Elephant Hide Star Bed

Where: Kaingo Camp, South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

Elephant Hide Star Bed is exclusive to guests staying at Kaingo Camp. Set high up on a sturdy platform on the branches of a towering Ebony tree, it overlooks the beautiful Luangwa River and offers an open-air theatre of wildlife sightings. Guests are treated to a delicious meal prepared by a ranger and enjoy incredible sightings of large herds of elephant and an abundance of game coming down to drink at the water’s edge.

Rubondo Island Camp

Where: Rubondo Island, Lake Victoria

Rubondo Island Tree House is a romantic sleepout platform located an easy walk from Rubondo Camp’s private beach. Luxury features include a deluxe double bed, large copper tub and ensuite bathroom with hot and cold running water. Guests have a panoramic view of Lake Victoria through a large gap in the foliage.

Sky Beds at Hyena Pan Tented Camp

Where: Hyena Pan Tented Camp, Okavango Delta, Botswana

Hyena Pant Tented Camp offers guests a unique experience sleeping on ‘sky beds’ built around a permanent waterhole, situated not far from the Khwai River which is the northern overflow of the Okavango Delta. You’re sure to have incredible sightings of elephant, buffalo, lion, wild dog and spotted hyena while sipping on sundowner cocktails. Guests sleep under the stars on the upper level, with deluxe bathroom on the lower deck.

Loisaba Star Beds

Where: Serian Mara and Serian Ngare, Maasai Mara, Kenya

Loisaba Star Beds offer you a unique experience like no other on a safari tour of Kenya. It’s not quite a treehouse but the lofty elevation of the hillside chalets give you the sense you’re suspended in mid-air. Each evening, the four-poster bed is rolled out onto the wooden deck by your own personal Samburu warrior, dressed in colourful traditional wear and beads.

Watch the sun setting over the Laikipia savanna plains, enjoy incredible wildlife sightings at the permanent waterhole in front of the camp and a peaceful night sleeping under the stars (and a mosquito net).