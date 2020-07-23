EC says it’s registered more than nine million voters

Mr Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations at the Electoral Commission, on Wednesday said a total of 9,860,164 applicants have successfully registered as of July 20.

This, he said, represents 65.7 per cent of the projected 15 million of registered voters.

The on-going Voters Registration Exercise is taking place at over 33,367 registration centres.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the “Let The Citizen Know’ series, Mr Tettey said the deployment of more Kits to the registration centres, increase in the number of mobile teams and back-ups and immediate replacement of faulty Kits had resulted in the relative increase of person registered in phase three.

Mr Tettey noted that the Greater Accra region was leading with 2,128,515 representing 21.6 per cent followed by the Ashanti region with 1,773,601 translating into 18 per cent and the Eastern region with 935,296 representing 9.5 and the Central region 916,848 representing 9.3 per cent.

Others are Ahafo 187,995 representing 1.9 per cent, Bono 293,284 translating into 4.0 per cent, Bono East, 394,425 representing four per cent and Northern, 584,858 representing 5.9 per cent.

The rest are North East, 161,908 representing 1.6 per cent, Oti, 195,552 representing two per cent and Savannah, 168,885, which translates into 1.7 per cent, Upper East, 342,297 representing 1.6 per cent, Upper West, 262,220 representing 2.7 per cent, Volta, 587,137 representing six, Western, 618,217representing 6.3 and Western North, 263,543, which translates into 2.7 per cent.

Source: GNA