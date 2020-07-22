Dogboe records TKO over Avalos

Share this with more people!

Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe made a comeback to the ring with a Technical Knockout victory over Chris Avalos in an eight round contest at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States of America (USA).

In his first fight after losing his Super Batamweight title to Emmanuel Navarette last year, Dogboe showed signs of slow recovery to his former self despite being an improved boxer in terms of techniques.

The Ghanaian seems more organised with his defences and accurate with his punches and dominated most of the rounds in the eight round contest.

His aggression and hard punches combined with constant pressure on his opponent saw the Mexican succumbed to his punches in the eighth and final rounds of the fight.

Two left hooks and a powerful over overhead punch in two minutes 25 seconds of the eighth round saw the Mexican showed signs of dizziness and compelled the referee Russell Mora to stop the fight.

It was a good comeback for the 25-year-old Ghanaian who now has 23 fights to his credit and 15 knockouts with two defeats.

It was the first time Dogboe was fighting in the Featherweight division after dominance in the Super Batamweight Division.

Source: GNA