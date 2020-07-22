Court fines Agona East NDC activist for destroying NPP posters

Share this with more people!

The Agona Swedru Magistrate’s Court has slapped a fined of GH¢1,200.00 on a 24 year-old National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, for destroying posters of Professor Kwesi Yankah, Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party for Agona East Constituency (NPP).

Mohammed Hadi will in default serve three months in prison.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Appeatu, also ordered the convict to pay GH¢500.00 as compensation to the complainant.

Hadi, convicted on his own plea of guilty with an explanation, was bonded to be of good behavior for six months or in default serve three months in jail to serve as deterrent to others.

His explanation was that he did not intend to destroy the posters, which were pasted on some NDC posters but got spoilt in his attempt to remove them.

Police Inspector Chare Salia, prosecuting, mentioned Mr Robert Atta Yawson, Mr Robert Abeiku Ansah and Mr Emmanuel Fosu as the complainants.

He said on Sunday, April 5, three supporters of the NPP at Mankrong-Junction spotted the suspect tearing Prof Yankah’s posters pasted on walls and the matter was reported to the Police.

According to the facts of the case, the members of NPP realized that over 7,000 posters and some banners of Professor Yankah and President Akufo Addo pasted and hoisted in the various part of the Constituency were being destroyed by unknown persons.

Inspector Salia said the supporters of the Party mounted surveillance on the posters and banners across the Constituency to detect who was behind the act in the Agona East area.

The Prosecutor said investigation of the act led to the arrest of Hadi who was handed over to Mankrong-Junction police and he admitted the crime in his caution statement, but said no one hired or contracted him to do it.

Source: GNA