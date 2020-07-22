Apostle Adjei’s case against EC Chair adjourned to August 18

Share this with more people!

The case of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministry who allegedly threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission has been adjourned to August 18.

The adjournment was after Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare had told the Court that, “We are putting our house in order.”

The Circuit court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, therefore adjourned the matter.

Adjei who came to court without his lawyers is already on a GH¢100,000 bail and as part of his bail conditions was to provide three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

The accused was ordered to report to the Police twice a week.

The court further directed Adjei to deposit his passport at the Court’s Registry.

Adjei charged with threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants, assault on public officer, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution’s case was that the complainant was Madam Jean Mensah and that On June 5, this year, the complainant reported to the police that whilst acting in the execution of her statutory duties as Electoral Commissioner, Adjei threatened to cause her death.

The Prosecution said based on that the complainant was interviewed by the police and statement taken.

ASP Asare said on June, 9 this year, intelligence led to the arrest of Adjei at Greda Estate in Teshie, whiles granting an interview to a team of journalists in relation to a video made by him on social media.

He said the accused in the said video threatened to cause the death of Mrs Mensah.

Subsequently, Prosecution said a search conducted on Adjei revealed one infinix five mobile phone, a black wallet containing GH¢29.00 and a Voter ID Card.

He said, ”also found on the accused was a brown waist pack which contained inter alia; one mobile charger, two suspected aphrodisiac labelled Mr Q, one brown smoking XL paper and two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be a narcotic plant. ”

Prosecution said after the inventory was taken, Adjei admitted ownership.

Meanwhile investigations revealed that within the past four years, Adjei accompanied a group, which occasionally visited an orphanage by name Jehovah Rapha Foundation located at Suhum to make donations.

The prosecution said in order to facilitate the commission of “this crime and also put complainant in fear of death, on June 4, 2020, accused and five others, which included a presenter from Otumfuo TV Station, in a guise of donation, visited the orphanage to donate few items, which included cooked rice and face masks.”

The prosecution said further investigations disclosed that Adjei while at the orphanage with the group made a video of himself and in the video he threatened to cause the death of Jean Mensah.

According to the prosecution a careful analysis of the video disclosed the usage of abusive, threatening and insulting language against the complainant.

The Prosecution said Adjei’s video was circulated on social media and on June 9, this year, he was located at Greda Estate at Teshie.

It said on June 17, this year the dried leaves was sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory and on June 22, results from the laboratory tested positive for “Delta–9 tetra hydro cannabinol and cannabinol.”

Prosecution said the Police was waiting for the report of transcription of the video tape of the accused.

Source: GNA