Court remands student over alleged murder of colleague

A 22-year-old student, Enoch Agyemang has been remanded into prison custody for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Agnes Amoah at Ekon, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The Cape Coast District Court presided over by Mrs. Gloria Bonsu, did not take the plea of the accused who is a third year student of the Sammo Senior High School in Cape Coast.

He will be reappear on Tuesday, July 28.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Gadza told the court that last Wednesday July 15, the accused left the premises of his school without permission to visit the deceased in her house and left around 1900 hours.

He said 0n Thursday, the police had information that a lifeless body has been found at Ekon and proceeded to the scene and later identified the deceased as Ms Ampah.

According to ASP Gadza the police found the body in a pool of blood and on examination saw bruises on her forehead and the left side of her ribs.

He said a statement written by the accused indicated that the deceased asked for GHC 50.00 from him to travel but he could not give it to her and this resulted in a heated argument.

The prosecution said during the scuffle the deceased pulled out a pocket knife in an attempt to stab the accused and in trying to defend himself, he took the knife from her and stabbed her twice on her left rib and forehead.

The Prosecution said the accused then surrendered himself to the police on Friday July 16 and was arrested for investigation while the body of the deceased was deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Source: GNA