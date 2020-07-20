Akufo-Addo wishes SHS finalists good luck as exams start

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday offered his best wishes to the 313,837 final year Senior High School (SHS) students, who will be writing their final examinations from Monday, July 20, 2020.

The West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which is both for selection to tertiary institutions and for certification, kicks off on Monday, almost four-weeks after the final year SHS students returned to school on June 22.

This follows months of homestay due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and the government’s measures to curb its spread.

“I wish all the students the best of luck and Godspeed in their examination,” President Akufo-Addo said in a message, urging all who would be associated with the 2020 WASSCE to observe the set rules for hygiene and social distancing during the period to prevent COVID-19 spread.

“Just as has been done over the course of the last four weeks, since their return to school, I continue to urge everyone associated with the conduct of this year’s WASSCE, that is teaching and non-teaching staff, invigilators and students, to abide by the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing protocols they have become accustomed to,” he said.

“These continue to remain our weapons in the fight to defeat COVID-19.”

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that in spite of the pandemic, no effort should be spared to guarantee the future prospects of the youth, as that would preserve the collective future of the country.

“Every Ghanaian acknowledges that education is the key to the future of our country…We, therefore, must do everything possible, even in the midst of a pandemic, to guarantee the prospects of our youth, protect their potential and, thereby, help preserve our collective future,” he said.

Source: GNA