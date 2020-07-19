Rawlings congratulates Professor Opoku-Agyemang

Share this with more people!

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, on her selection as Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC for the December 7 general election.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Communications Director of the Office of former President Rawlings, and copied the Ghana News Agency quoted the former President as saying prior to the announcement, he was informed by the Party’s Presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama that following consultations with the party hierarchy, Professor Opoku-Agyemang was the favourite among a list of shortlisted candidates.

“If this was the case then there was no reason to stand against it even though I had a few others in mind,” the former President said when the former President and leading executives of the Party called on him to introduce the Vice-Presidential candidate.

He urged Prof Opoku-Agyemang not to deviate from her principles of integrity and advised Ghanaians to go out to register towards the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections, calling on political parties to desist from activities that will create civil unrest.

Earlier, former President John Mahama in introducing his running mate said Prof Opoku-Agyemang had the credentials worthy of her selection and listed several achievements including; her appointment as the first female Vice Chancellor of a Ghanaian university and her significant contribution to the educational sector during her tenure as Minister.

The National Executives of the NDC, who were at the function included;

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman, Mr Kofi Attoh, Vice Chairman and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary.

Mr Asiedu Nketia noted that Prof Opoku-Agyemang was a good choice and outstanding and he was confident the Party would win the upcoming elections.

He said the selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang proved internationally that the NDC stood for the promotion of youth and women empowerment.

Source: GNA