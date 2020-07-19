Opuni Trial: Court adjourns as counsel claims to be isolating

Share this with more people!

An Accra High Court hearing the trial of Dr Stephen Opuni and two others has adjourned it to enable the counsel for Seidu Agongo to produce medical evidence of isolation as he claims to been exposed to COVID-19.

The Court presided over by Justice Clemence Honyenugah, a Supreme Court Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, said having heard all the parties, he was of the view that it was necessary for parties to have some medical testing in view of the reasons raised in the letter.

“I will give counsel the benefit of the doubt and request counsel to produce some medical evidence as to the allegations contained in the letter,” he said.

He said consequently “l will adjourned the case to July 30, 2020 for continuation.”

When the matter was called on Friday, Ms Jemima Dey, who held brief for Mr Nutifafa Nutsukpui, Counsel for Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited told the court that her instructions were that Mr Nutsukpui, who was due to continue across examination of Dr Yaw Adu-Ampomah, the third prosecution witness was unable to attend court and his office manager has written to the court stating the reasons accordingly.

She said it was in respect of a contact the Counsel had made with some members of his law firm and some clients, who had also been exposed to COVID-19.

She said he was therefore unable to attend court, self-isolating and working from home.

Ms Dey said the firm has been notified that some of its clients have been exposed to COVID-19.

She said the firm’s prayer was as the letter to the court stated subject to the court’s convenience that the matter be adjourned to some dates in the first week in October.

Ms Sefakor Batse, Principal State Attorney said considering the reasons for seeking an adjournment in the letter to the court, “we have no objections subject to the courts convenience.”

Mr Samuel Cudjoe, the Counsel for Dr Opuni associated himself with the submissions of the State Attorney.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges, including defrauding by false pretences, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, corruption by public officer and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are on a GH¢300,000.00 self-recognisance bail each.

Source: GNA