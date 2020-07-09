Education Minister discharged from UGMC after being admitted with COVID-19

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday said Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Education, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement, signed by Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, the Press Secretary to the Minister said the Minister was discharged with a “positive rapid antibody test result” and would be further monitored.

It said, “He is currently at home resting and would like to thank all those, who wished him well during his time in the Hospital.”

The Minister was reported to have been infected with the virus days after the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries ended on June 24, 2020.

He was said to have been in isolation at the UGMC after a voluntary test, having had symptoms of coronavirus.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has reached 21,968 as at Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after 891 new infections were detected in 73 districts, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of Ghana Health Service told journalists.

He said clinical recoveries also went up to 17,156, with 129 deaths.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the country was recording an average of 400 new cases of Coronavirus daily and appealed to the citizenry to comply with preventive measures.

Source: GNA